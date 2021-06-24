Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Shares Fall :-162.17% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s traded shares stood at 2.1 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.70, to imply an increase of 14.12% or $3.3 in intraday trading. The RCUS share’s 52-week high remains $42.36, putting it -58.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.69. The company has a valuation of $1.71B, with an average of 0.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 568.85K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RCUS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.89.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) trade information

After registering a 14.12% upside in the latest session, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.40 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 14.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.50%, and -4.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.86%. Short interest in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) saw shorts transact 6.47 million shares and set a 12.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.00, implying an increase of 49.62% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $70.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCUS has been trading -162.17% off suggested target high and -49.81% from its likely low.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arcus Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) shares are -26.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.93% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.30% this quarter before falling -1,800.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $11.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.48 million.

RCUS Dividends

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s Major holders

Arcus Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 36.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.46% of the shares at 91.04% float percentage. In total, 57.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by PFM Health Sciences, LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.5 million shares (or 4.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $98.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.39 million shares, or about 4.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $95.29 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 2.98 million shares. This is just over 4.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $100.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.41 million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about 39.62 million.