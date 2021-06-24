American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2021, The Stock Is Down -47.45% Year-To-Date

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s traded shares stood at 3.16 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.31, to imply a decrease of -1.84% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The AMWL share’s 52-week high remains $43.75, putting it -228.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.69. The company has a valuation of $3.26B, with an average of 3.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for American Well Corporation (AMWL), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMWL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

After registering a -1.84% downside in the last session, American Well Corporation (AMWL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.83 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, dropping -1.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.56%, and 15.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.45%. Short interest in American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) saw shorts transact 11.69 million shares and set a 2.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.35, implying an increase of 34.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $34.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMWL has been trading -155.45% off suggested target high and 2.33% from its likely low.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Well Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Well Corporation (AMWL) shares are -50.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.64% against 13.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $61.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $68.64 million.

AMWL Dividends

American Well Corporation has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Well Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

American Well Corporation insiders hold 20.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.56% of the shares at 49.69% float percentage. In total, 39.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.65 million shares (or 6.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $219.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Satter Management Company, LP with 6.3 million shares, or about 3.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $109.44 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Well Corporation (AMWL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.73 million shares. This is just over 0.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.48 million, or 0.71% of the shares, all valued at about 25.74 million.