Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Has Decreased By 38.16 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s traded shares stood at 2.0 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.15, to imply an increase of 0.56% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The ATUS share’s 52-week high remains $38.30, putting it -12.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.97. The company has a valuation of $9.31B, with an average of 3.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATUS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.48.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

After registering a 0.56% upside in the latest session, Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.52 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 0.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.59%, and -8.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.32%. Short interest in Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) saw shorts transact 43.32 million shares and set a 13.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.00, implying an increase of 18.69% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATUS has been trading -61.05% off suggested target high and 18.01% from its likely low.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Altice USA Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) shares are -3.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 95.45% against 5.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 152.60% this quarter before jumping 5,300.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $2.52 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.52 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.47 billion and $2.48 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.60% before jumping 1.40% in the following quarter.

ATUS Dividends

Altice USA Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Altice USA Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

Altice USA Inc. insiders hold 13.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.30% of the shares at 71.92% float percentage. In total, 62.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Soroban Capital Partners LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 31.0 million shares (or 6.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.01 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.75 million shares, or about 4.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $675.06 million.

We also have Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Capital World Growth and Income Fund holds roughly 11.59 million shares. This is just over 2.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $377.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.5 million, or 1.41% of the shares, all valued at about 211.45 million.