After This Week’s 2.76% Gain In VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO), We Just Learned Something New

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.39, to imply an increase of 5.75% or $1.33 in intraday trading. The VZIO share’s 52-week high remains $28.80, putting it -18.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.25. The company has a valuation of $4.35B, with an average of 1.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VZIO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

After registering a 5.75% upside in the latest session, VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.00 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 5.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.76%, and 0.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.73%. Short interest in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) saw shorts transact 0.98 million shares and set a 1.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.86, implying an increase of 20.97% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $29.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VZIO has been trading -35.3% off suggested target high and -18.9% from its likely low.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $383.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $536.33 million.

VZIO Dividends

VIZIO Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders

VIZIO Holding Corp. insiders hold 34.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.51% of the shares at 9.90% float percentage. In total, 6.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.25 million shares (or 0.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. with 1.0 million shares, or about 0.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $24.14 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Driehaus Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 0.48 million shares. This is just over 0.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 4.09 million.