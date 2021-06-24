After Plunging -2.30% During Past Week, Is OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) Still A Buy?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s traded shares stood at 3.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.97, to imply an increase of 4.21% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The OGI share’s 52-week high remains $6.45, putting it -117.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $885.75M, with an average of 5.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

After registering a 4.21% upside in the last session, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.17 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 4.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.30%, and 10.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 123.31%. Short interest in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) saw shorts transact 13.81 million shares and set a 1.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.17, implying an increase of 6.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.99 and $4.92 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OGI has been trading -65.66% off suggested target high and 33.0% from its likely low.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OrganiGram Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) shares are 121.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -212.50% against 14.70%.

OGI Dividends

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. insiders hold 19.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.33% of the shares at 19.09% float percentage. In total, 15.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.67 million shares (or 6.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 7.43 million shares, or about 2.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $9.88 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 19.67 million shares. This is just over 6.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.03 million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about 13.99 million.