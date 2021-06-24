A Look At TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $56.79, to imply an increase of 11.55% or $5.88 in intraday trading. The TSP share’s 52-week high remains $65.98, putting it -16.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.13. The company has a valuation of $11.73B, with an average of 2.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) trade information

After registering a 11.55% upside in the last session, TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 57.29 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 11.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.95%, and 55.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.98%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.36, implying a decrease of -4.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38.00 and $75.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TSP has been trading -32.07% off suggested target high and 33.09% from its likely low.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) estimates and forecasts

TSP Dividends

TuSimple Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s Major holders

TuSimple Holdings Inc. insiders hold 16.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.