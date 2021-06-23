ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.4 million ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s per share price at $2.63 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $588.02M. ZIOP’s last price was a discount, traded about -126.24% off its 52-week high of $5.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.06, which suggests the last value was 21.67% up since then. When we look at ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Analysts gave the ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ZIOP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) trade information

Instantly ZIOP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.82 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.37%, with the 5-day performance at -6.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is -16.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZIOP’s forecast low is $3.00 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -185.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.07% for it to hit the projected low.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.84% over the past 6 months, a -23.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.80%. The 2021 estimates are for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. earnings to increase by 45.60%.

ZIOP Dividends

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.60% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares while 57.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.23%. There are 57.16% institutions holding the ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.62% of the shares, roughly 18.56 million ZIOP shares worth $46.77 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.42% or 15.97 million shares worth $40.24 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 9.2 million shares estimated at $33.12 million under it, the former controlled 4.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.69% of the shares, roughly 7.95 million shares worth around $28.62 million.