WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 4.5 million WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.81 changed hands at -$0.66 or -2.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.69B. WSC’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.24% off its 52-week high of $30.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.67, which suggests the last value was 58.04% up since then. When we look at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Analysts gave the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended WSC as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) trade information

Instantly WSC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.97 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -2.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.87%, with the 5-day performance at -3.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) is -2.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WSC’s forecast low is $30.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.87% for it to hit the projected low.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.04% over the past 6 months, a 97.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will rise 70.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $434.05 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $454.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $257.77 million and $417.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 68.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.00%.

The 2021 estimates are for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 418.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 66.97% per year.

WSC Dividends

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.05% of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares while 82.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.79%. There are 82.73% institutions holding the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.26% of the shares, roughly 16.46 million WSC shares worth $456.76 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.36% or 14.43 million shares worth $400.38 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.7 million shares estimated at $158.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 5.08 million shares worth around $141.11 million.