Will Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) In 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2.08 million Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s per share price at $2.34 changed hands at -$0.11 or -4.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $419.16M. OTLK’s last price was a discount, traded about -82.05% off its 52-week high of $4.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.58, which suggests the last value was 75.21% up since then. When we look at Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 867.78K.

Analysts gave the Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OTLK as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Instantly OTLK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.65 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -4.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 80.00%, with the 5-day performance at -9.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) is -0.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OTLK’s forecast low is $5.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -156.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -113.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Outlook Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 61.38% over the past 6 months, a 29.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. will fall -133.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.20% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $320k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $300k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 66.00%.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.37% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares while 8.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.23%. There are 8.89% institutions holding the Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.40% of the shares, roughly 4.17 million OTLK shares worth $9.37 million.

LVW Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.00% or 1.74 million shares worth $3.92 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.61 million shares estimated at $5.87 million under it, the former controlled 1.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $3.22 million.