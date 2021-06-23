Why To Invest In Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Stock?

In the last trading session, 6.0 million Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $91.52 changed hands at $2.46 or 2.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.94B. LYV’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.4% off its 52-week high of $94.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.21, which suggests the last value was 53.88% up since then. When we look at Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Analysts gave the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended LYV as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.2.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) trade information

Instantly LYV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 92.55 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 2.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.55%, with the 5-day performance at 6.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is 2.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.17, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LYV’s forecast low is $70.00 with $110.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.64% over the past 6 months, a 57.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 36.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. will rise 55.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 94.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 171.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $550.66 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $2.06 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 966.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. earnings to increase by 55.30%.

LYV Dividends

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.85% of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares while 76.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 114.92%. There are 76.01% institutions holding the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.88% of the shares, roughly 15.05 million LYV shares worth $1.11 billion.

Public Investment Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.75% or 12.57 million shares worth $923.29 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Principal Mid Cap Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund. With 5.58 million shares estimated at $370.89 million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund held about 2.50% of the shares, roughly 5.47 million shares worth around $363.44 million.