Why Should You Invest In Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z)?

In the latest trading session, 1.15 million Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $115.99 changing hands around $1.58 or 1.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.57B. Z’s current price is a discount, trading about -79.42% off its 52-week high of $208.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $54.31, which suggests the last value was 53.18% up since then. When we look at Zillow Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.22 million.

Analysts gave the Zillow Group Inc. (Z) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended Z as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Zillow Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Instantly Z is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 118.32 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 1.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.86%, with the 5-day performance at 4.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is 4.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $180.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.85% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, Z’s forecast low is $110.00 with $235.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -102.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zillow Group Inc. will rise 235.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -45.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 65.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.27 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Zillow Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $611.7 million and $656.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 108.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 120.80%.

The 2021 estimates are for Zillow Group Inc. earnings to increase by 131.80%.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.23% of Zillow Group Inc. shares while 108.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 119.59%. There are 108.55% institutions holding the Zillow Group Inc. stock share, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 20.21% of the shares, roughly 36.39 million Z shares worth $4.72 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.69% or 12.05 million shares worth $1.56 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund. With 6.38 million shares estimated at $748.02 million under it, the former controlled 3.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 4.19 million shares worth around $542.69 million.