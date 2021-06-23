What Is The Performance Outlook For Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.41 changed hands at $0.1 or 1.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.75M. TIRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1520.44% off its 52-week high of $103.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.11, which suggests the last value was 4.68% up since then. When we look at Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.74 million.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) trade information

Instantly TIRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.25 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 1.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.86%, with the 5-day performance at -5.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) is -36.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

TIRX Dividends

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.83% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares while 0.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.10%. There are 0.05% institutions holding the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stock share, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund the top institutional holder. As of Feb 27, 2021, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 3439.0 TIRX shares worth $0.23 million.