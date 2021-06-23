Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 8.73 million Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $235.93 changed hands at $1.61 or 0.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $506.99B. V’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.67% off its 52-week high of $237.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $179.23, which suggests the last value was 24.03% up since then. When we look at Visa Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.99 million.

Analysts gave the Visa Inc. (V) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 40 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended V as a Hold, 29 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Visa Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.34.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) trade information

Instantly V was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 236.09 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 0.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.86%, with the 5-day performance at 1.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is 4.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $267.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, V’s forecast low is $238.00 with $297.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Visa Inc. (V) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Visa Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.65% over the past 6 months, a 10.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Visa Inc. will rise 25.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 32 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.83 billion. 31 analysts are of the opinion that Visa Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $6.36 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Visa Inc. earnings to decrease by -18.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.84% per year.

V Dividends

Visa Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 0.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.28. It is important to note, however, that the 0.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.62 per year.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Visa Inc. shares while 96.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.42%. There are 96.31% institutions holding the Visa Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.52% of the shares, roughly 144.09 million V shares worth $31.52 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.52% or 127.16 million shares worth $27.81 billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 47.47 million shares estimated at $10.38 billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 33.73 million shares worth around $7.38 billion.