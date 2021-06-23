Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $47.67 changed hands at -$1.44 or -2.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.89B. VIR’s last price was a discount, traded about -195.8% off its 52-week high of $141.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.31, which suggests the last value was 46.91% up since then. When we look at Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 694.06K.

Analysts gave the Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VIR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.48.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) trade information

Instantly VIR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 49.95 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -2.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 78.01%, with the 5-day performance at 8.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) is 5.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VIR’s forecast low is $33.00 with $135.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -183.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vir Biotechnology Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 55.23% over the past 6 months, a -13.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vir Biotechnology Inc. will fall -77.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 308.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $84.56 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $107.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $66.99 million and $19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 463.90%.

The 2021 estimates are for Vir Biotechnology Inc. earnings to increase by 56.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

VIR Dividends

Vir Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.09% of Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares while 82.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.77%. There are 82.27% institutions holding the Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 17.67% of the shares, roughly 22.62 million VIR shares worth $605.67 million.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.83% or 11.3 million shares worth $302.64 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc. With 5.43 million shares estimated at $278.19 million under it, the former controlled 4.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 2.21 million shares worth around $113.08 million.