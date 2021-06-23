Upwork Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -41.52% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 4.71 million Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $54.41 changed hands at $5.41 or 11.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.99B. UPWK’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.4% off its 52-week high of $63.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.16, which suggests the last value was 77.65% up since then. When we look at Upwork Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Analysts gave the Upwork Inc. (UPWK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended UPWK as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Upwork Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) trade information

Instantly UPWK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 55.29 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 11.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 57.62%, with the 5-day performance at 13.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) is 32.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UPWK’s forecast low is $48.00 with $77.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Upwork Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 35.31% over the past 6 months, a -36.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $120.24 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Upwork Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $124.48 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for Upwork Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.04% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

UPWK Dividends

Upwork Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.19% of Upwork Inc. shares while 69.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.50%. There are 69.47% institutions holding the Upwork Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.01% of the shares, roughly 8.83 million UPWK shares worth $304.76 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.34% or 6.72 million shares worth $232.03 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.57 million shares estimated at $88.84 million under it, the former controlled 2.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $101.84 million.