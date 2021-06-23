UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 3.94 million UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $398.69 changed hands at $0.62 or 0.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $383.95B. UNH’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.84% off its 52-week high of $425.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $285.57, which suggests the last value was 28.37% up since then. When we look at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.80 million.

Analysts gave the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended UNH as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.43.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) trade information

Instantly UNH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 403.15 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 0.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.69%, with the 5-day performance at -0.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is -3.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $445.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UNH’s forecast low is $360.00 with $522.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.7% for it to hit the projected low.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.82% over the past 6 months, a 10.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will fall -37.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $69.6 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $70.79 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.70%. The 2021 estimates are for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated earnings to increase by 11.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.77% per year.

UNH Dividends

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 1.25% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.25% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.42 per year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.59% of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares while 89.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.86%. There are 89.33% institutions holding the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.34% of the shares, roughly 78.66 million UNH shares worth $29.27 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.47% or 70.48 million shares worth $26.22 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 26.75 million shares estimated at $9.95 billion under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 19.36 million shares worth around $7.2 billion.