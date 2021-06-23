uniQure N.V. (QURE): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.5 million uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $30.53 changed hands at -$2.31 or -7.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.47B. QURE’s last price was a discount, traded about -134.03% off its 52-week high of $71.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.58, which suggests the last value was 6.39% up since then. When we look at uniQure N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 434.82K.

Analysts gave the uniQure N.V. (QURE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended QURE as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. uniQure N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.96.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) trade information

Instantly QURE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 35.64 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -7.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.50%, with the 5-day performance at -11.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) is -10.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QURE’s forecast low is $40.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -227.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.02% for it to hit the projected low.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the uniQure N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.56% over the past 6 months, a 176.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for uniQure N.V. will rise 408.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 43.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 573.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $190.02 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that uniQure N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $13.44 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 651.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.40%. The 2021 estimates are for uniQure N.V. earnings to increase by 9.40%.

QURE Dividends

uniQure N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.37% of uniQure N.V. shares while 95.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.56%. There are 95.10% institutions holding the uniQure N.V. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.89% of the shares, roughly 4.45 million QURE shares worth $160.76 million.

Federated Hermes, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.57% or 3.86 million shares worth $139.3 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 2.1 million shares estimated at $74.36 million under it, the former controlled 4.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 3.60% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $57.36 million.