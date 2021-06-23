Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch TRKA Stock In 2021 – Marketing Sentinel
Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch TRKA Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.33 million Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.37 changed hands at $0.17 or 7.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $102.95M. TRKA’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.78% off its 52-week high of $4.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.11, which suggests the last value was 10.97% up since then. When we look at Troika Media Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 631.10K.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Instantly TRKA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.78 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 7.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.04%, with the 5-day performance at -4.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) is -18.84% down.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -49.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Troika Media Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -55.10%.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.55% of Troika Media Group Inc. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.

