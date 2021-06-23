The Southern Company (NYSE: SO): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.19 million The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $61.53 changed hands at -$0.55 or -0.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $67.75B. SO’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.78% off its 52-week high of $66.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.40, which suggests the last value was 18.09% up since then. When we look at The Southern Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.91 million.

Analysts gave the The Southern Company (SO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SO as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Southern Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.78.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) trade information

Instantly SO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 63.63 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -0.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.06%, with the 5-day performance at -3.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is -3.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.59, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SO’s forecast low is $53.00 with $76.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.86% for it to hit the projected low.

The Southern Company (SO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Southern Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.23% over the past 6 months, a 2.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.01 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that The Southern Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $5.76 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.62 billion and $6.36 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.50%. The 2021 estimates are for The Southern Company earnings to decrease by -34.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.50% per year.

SO Dividends

The Southern Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 4.25% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.64. It is important to note, however, that the 4.25% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.55 per year.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of The Southern Company shares while 60.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.95%. There are 60.84% institutions holding the The Southern Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.47% of the shares, roughly 89.7 million SO shares worth $5.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.79% or 71.98 million shares worth $4.47 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 29.76 million shares estimated at $1.85 billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 21.64 million shares worth around $1.34 billion.