The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.3 million The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $22.90 changed hands at $1.74 or 8.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $553.03M. XONE’s last price was a discount, traded about -190.31% off its 52-week high of $66.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.10, which suggests the last value was 64.63% up since then. When we look at The ExOne Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 550.61K.

Analysts gave the The ExOne Company (XONE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended XONE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The ExOne Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) trade information

Instantly XONE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.69 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 8.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 141.31%, with the 5-day performance at 12.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) is 11.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XONE’s forecast low is $23.00 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.44% for it to hit the projected low.

The ExOne Company (XONE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The ExOne Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 94.23% over the past 6 months, a 1.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 24.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The ExOne Company will fall -4.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.11 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that The ExOne Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $19.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.56 million and $17.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 99.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.70%. The 2021 estimates are for The ExOne Company earnings to increase by 7.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.49% per year.

XONE Dividends

The ExOne Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.09% of The ExOne Company shares while 40.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.46%. There are 40.09% institutions holding the The ExOne Company stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.76% of the shares, roughly 2.38 million XONE shares worth $22.54 million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.69% or 1.48 million shares worth $46.28 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. With 1.54 million shares estimated at $48.41 million under it, the former controlled 6.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held about 3.94% of the shares, roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $27.27 million.