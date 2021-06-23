Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Stock Forecast For 2021: $7.91 Per Share On The Upside

In the latest trading session, 1.12 million Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.72 changed hands at -$0.07 or -1.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.02B. TEF’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.42% off its 52-week high of $5.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.91, which suggests the last value was 38.35% up since then. When we look at Telefonica S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Analysts gave the Telefonica S.A. (TEF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended TEF as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Telefonica S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) trade information

Instantly TEF was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.90 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -1.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.60%, with the 5-day performance at -4.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) is -2.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.74, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TEF’s forecast low is $3.68 with $7.91 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -67.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Telefonica S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.18% over the past 6 months, a -23.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Telefonica S.A. earnings to increase by 59.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.00% per year.

TEF Dividends

Telefonica S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 10.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 10.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 7.33 per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Telefonica S.A. shares while 1.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.02%. There are 1.02% institutions holding the Telefonica S.A. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.36% of the shares, roughly 19.55 million TEF shares worth $88.57 million.

Parametric Portfolio Associates holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 5.27 million shares worth $23.87 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Wireless and Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The). With 0.72 million shares estimated at $3.28 million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $2.55 million.