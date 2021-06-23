Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.31 changing hands around $0.43 or 11.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $370.31M. TH’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.25% off its 52-week high of $4.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 80.97% up since then. When we look at Target Hospitality Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Analysts gave the Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Target Hospitality Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) trade information

Instantly TH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.49 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 11.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 145.57%, with the 5-day performance at -3.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) is 33.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TH’s forecast low is $4.50 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Target Hospitality Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 112.02% over the past 6 months, a 75.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 36.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Target Hospitality Corp. will rise 106.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 125.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.4 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Target Hospitality Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $74.33 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 75.90%.

The 2021 estimates are for Target Hospitality Corp. earnings to decrease by -306.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

TH Dividends

Target Hospitality Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.74% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares while 82.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.87%. There are 82.87% institutions holding the Target Hospitality Corp. stock share, with Private Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.79% of the shares, roughly 4.85 million TH shares worth $12.18 million.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.69% or 3.74 million shares worth $9.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.09 million shares estimated at $2.73 million under it, the former controlled 1.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $2.01 million.