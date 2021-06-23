Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 4.5 million Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s per share price at $24.72 changed hands at $0.21 or 0.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.47B. SU’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.09% off its 52-week high of $25.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.67, which suggests the last value was 56.84% up since then. When we look at Suncor Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.55 million.

Analysts gave the Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SU as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Suncor Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.5.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

Instantly SU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 25.65 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 0.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.32%, with the 5-day performance at -3.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is 6.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.76, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SU’s forecast low is $23.13 with $33.02 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Suncor Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.56% over the past 6 months, a 291.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 37.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Suncor Energy Inc. will rise 28.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.54 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Suncor Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018 will be $7.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.17 billion and $5.72 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Suncor Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -252.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.59% per year.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 2.83% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.70. It is important to note, however, that the 2.83% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.86 per year.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares while 71.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.78%. There are 71.77% institutions holding the Suncor Energy Inc. stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.05% of the shares, roughly 76.42 million SU shares worth $1.6 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.96% or 59.93 million shares worth $1.25 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 41.79 million shares estimated at $873.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 20.67 million shares worth around $345.78 million.