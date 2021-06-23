Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

In the latest trading session, 1.44 million Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.08 changing hands around $0.18 or 9.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.08M. TENX’s current price is a discount, trading about -76.92% off its 52-week high of $3.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 61.54% up since then. When we look at Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Analysts gave the Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TENX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

Instantly TENX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.3000 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 9.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.15%, with the 5-day performance at -8.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) is -2.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.21% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TENX’s forecast low is $4.50 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -140.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -116.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tenax Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 82.69% over the past 6 months, a -20.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. will rise 43.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 2.00%.

TENX Dividends

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.02% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares while 25.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.91%. There are 25.40% institutions holding the Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.49% of the shares, roughly 2.02 million TENX shares worth $3.84 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.00% or 0.75 million shares worth $1.42 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.33 million under it, the former controlled 1.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 31497.0 shares worth around $59844.0.