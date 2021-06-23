Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $17.98 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.07B. ACRS’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.97% off its 52-week high of $30.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.41, which suggests the last value was 92.16% up since then. When we look at Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 703.60K.

Analysts gave the Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ACRS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) trade information

Instantly ACRS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.69 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 0.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 177.90%, with the 5-day performance at 0.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) is -20.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACRS’s forecast low is $26.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -178.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -44.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 225.72% over the past 6 months, a -20.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. will fall -3.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.69 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.69 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 56.20%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ACRS Dividends

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.25% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares while 64.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.28%. There are 64.48% institutions holding the Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.27% of the shares, roughly 3.27 million ACRS shares worth $21.15 million.

Rock Springs Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.14% or 2.68 million shares worth $17.31 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 0.86 million shares estimated at $5.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $17.62 million.