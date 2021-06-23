Stock Performance And Forecast For Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais

In the last trading session, 6.66 million Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s per share price at $2.52 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.84B. CIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.73% off its 52-week high of $2.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.56, which suggests the last value was 38.1% up since then. When we look at Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.23 million.

Analysts gave the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CIG as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Instantly CIG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.67 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -1.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.54%, with the 5-day performance at -4.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is 4.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CIG’s forecast low is $2.78 with $2.78 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -10.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $213.39 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $227.4 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais earnings to decrease by -3.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 8.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.21. It is important to note, however, that the 8.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.98 per year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares while 23.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.23%. There are 23.23% institutions holding the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.66% of the shares, roughly 153.97 million CIG shares worth $313.46 million.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.23% or 13.84 million shares worth $28.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 23.21 million shares estimated at $51.83 million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 3.11 million shares worth around $7.06 million.