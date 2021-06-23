Should You Invest In Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) In 2021?

In the latest trading session, 1.25 million Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $62.93 changed hands at -$3.05 or -4.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.61B. BSY’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.47% off its 52-week high of $67.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.00, which suggests the last value was 57.1% up since then. When we look at Bentley Systems Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Analysts gave the Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BSY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bentley Systems Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) trade information

Instantly BSY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 67.00 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -4.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 62.87%, with the 5-day performance at 2.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) is 24.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.83, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BSY’s forecast low is $50.00 with $74.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bentley Systems Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 76.37% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $213.9 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Bentley Systems Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $234.68 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Bentley Systems Incorporated earnings to increase by 6.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.40% per year.

BSY Dividends

Bentley Systems Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 0.18% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 0.18% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.10% of Bentley Systems Incorporated shares while 24.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.39%. There are 24.76% institutions holding the Bentley Systems Incorporated stock share, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.09% of the shares, roughly 5.55 million BSY shares worth $260.6 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.32% or 3.51 million shares worth $164.59 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Amcap Fund. With 1.59 million shares estimated at $74.46 million under it, the former controlled 0.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $63.31 million.