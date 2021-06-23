Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC).

In the latest trading session, 2.98 million Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $9.95 changing hands around $0.23 or 2.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $583.20M. FPACâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -8.74% off its 52-week high of $10.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.66, which suggests the last value was 2.91% up since then. When we look at Far Peak Acquisition Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 183.34K.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) trade information

Instantly FPAC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.25 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 2.42% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.45%, with the 5-day performance at -0.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) is 0.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.97 days.

FPAC Dividends

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of Far Peak Acquisition Corporation shares while 63.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.28%. There are 63.08% institutions holding the Far Peak Acquisition Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.00% of the shares, roughly 3.0 million FPAC shares worth $29.31 million.

Linden Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.87% or 2.92 million shares worth $28.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd. With 0.25 million shares estimated at $2.49 million under it, the former controlled 0.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 56216.0 shares worth around $0.55 million.