RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -6.25% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.09 million RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s per share price at $2.25 changed hands at -$0.15 or -6.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $109.60M. RNWK’s last price was a discount, traded about -196.0% off its 52-week high of $6.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 50.22% up since then. When we look at RealNetworks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Analysts gave the RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RNWK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RealNetworks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) trade information

Instantly RNWK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.55 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -6.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.23%, with the 5-day performance at -8.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) is -5.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RNWK’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -166.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -166.67% for it to hit the projected low.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that RealNetworks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $15.7 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.10%. The 2021 estimates are for RealNetworks Inc. earnings to increase by 68.20%.

RNWK Dividends

RealNetworks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.75% of RealNetworks Inc. shares while 27.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.16%. There are 27.09% institutions holding the RealNetworks Inc. stock share, with Ariel Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.75% of the shares, roughly 3.38 million RNWK shares worth $5.27 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.49% or 1.73 million shares worth $2.71 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. With 0.59 million shares estimated at $0.91 million under it, the former controlled 1.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $1.13 million.