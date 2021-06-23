Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 7.12 million Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s per share price at $19.31 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.60B. PSTG’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.93% off its 52-week high of $29.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.91, which suggests the last value was 27.96% up since then. When we look at Pure Storage Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.15 million.

Analysts gave the Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended PSTG as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pure Storage Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Instantly PSTG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 19.69 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -0.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.60%, with the 5-day performance at 0.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is 3.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PSTG’s forecast low is $21.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pure Storage Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.06% over the past 6 months, a 39.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pure Storage Inc. will fall -16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 700.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $469.17 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Pure Storage Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $495.34 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Pure Storage Inc. earnings to decrease by -32.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 57.39% per year.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.65% of Pure Storage Inc. shares while 85.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.83%. There are 85.73% institutions holding the Pure Storage Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.68% of the shares, roughly 41.16 million PSTG shares worth $930.66 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.93% or 22.23 million shares worth $502.68 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund. With 17.24 million shares estimated at $371.36 million under it, the former controlled 6.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund held about 5.11% of the shares, roughly 14.33 million shares worth around $324.09 million.