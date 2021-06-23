PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 4.61 million PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $27.99 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.31B. PPL’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.08% off its 52-week high of $30.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.20, which suggests the last value was 13.54% up since then. When we look at PPL Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.26 million.

Analysts gave the PPL Corporation (PPL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended PPL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PPL Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) trade information

Instantly PPL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 29.38 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -0.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.74%, with the 5-day performance at -4.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) is -5.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PPL’s forecast low is $30.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.18% for it to hit the projected low.

PPL Corporation (PPL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PPL Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.86% over the past 6 months, a -19.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PPL Corporation will fall -49.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -29.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -20.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.29 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that PPL Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.52 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.74 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -25.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.40%. The 2021 estimates are for PPL Corporation earnings to decrease by -19.40%.

PPL Dividends

PPL Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 5.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.66. It is important to note, however, that the 5.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 5.13 per year.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of PPL Corporation shares while 69.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.78%. There are 69.71% institutions holding the PPL Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.54% of the shares, roughly 88.78 million PPL shares worth $2.5 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.65% or 66.56 million shares worth $1.88 billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 21.65 million shares estimated at $610.67 million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 17.37 million shares worth around $489.97 million.