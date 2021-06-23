Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 2.88 million Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.83 changed hands at -$4.29 or -12.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.46B. PDCO’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.21% off its 52-week high of $37.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.89, which suggests the last value was 35.48% up since then. When we look at Patterson Companies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 709.55K.

Analysts gave the Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended PDCO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Patterson Companies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.52.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) trade information

Instantly PDCO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 37.37 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -12.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.53%, with the 5-day performance at -2.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) is 1.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PDCO’s forecast low is $30.00 with $44.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Patterson Companies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.37% over the past 6 months, a 32.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Patterson Companies Inc. will rise 20.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.52 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Patterson Companies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2021 will be $1.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.29 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Patterson Companies Inc. earnings to decrease by -821.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.64% per year.

PDCO Dividends

Patterson Companies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 2.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 2.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.82 per year.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.47% of Patterson Companies Inc. shares while 88.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.14%. There are 88.66% institutions holding the Patterson Companies Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.47% of the shares, roughly 13.02 million PDCO shares worth $415.99 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.53% or 11.14 million shares worth $355.9 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. With 8.21 million shares estimated at $262.38 million under it, the former controlled 8.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust held about 3.30% of the shares, roughly 3.19 million shares worth around $101.97 million.