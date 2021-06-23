Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $0.53 changed hands at -$0.02 or -3.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $118.82M. PTN’s last price was a discount, traded about -145.28% off its 52-week high of $1.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 28.3% up since then. When we look at Palatin Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) trade information

Instantly PTN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5871 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -3.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.69%, with the 5-day performance at -4.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) is -8.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.48 days.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palatin Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.25% over the past 6 months, a -20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 332.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $870k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Palatin Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $2.16 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -64.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Palatin Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -158.00%.

PTN Dividends

Palatin Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.20% of Palatin Technologies Inc. shares while 11.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.79%. There are 11.29% institutions holding the Palatin Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.14% of the shares, roughly 9.52 million PTN shares worth $6.57 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.63% or 3.74 million shares worth $2.58 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 6.08 million shares estimated at $4.19 million under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $2.0 million.