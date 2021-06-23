Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 8.29 million Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s per share price at $38.93 changed hands at $2.59 or 7.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.31B. NTNX’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.11% off its 52-week high of $38.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.83, which suggests the last value was 49.06% up since then. When we look at Nutanix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 million.

Analysts gave the Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended NTNX as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nutanix Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) trade information

Instantly NTNX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 39.45 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 7.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.15%, with the 5-day performance at 3.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is 29.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NTNX’s forecast low is $34.00 with $48.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nutanix Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.62% over the past 6 months, a 30.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nutanix Inc. will fall -10.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $363 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Nutanix Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $354.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $327.87 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Nutanix Inc. earnings to decrease by -30.60%.

NTNX Dividends

Nutanix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.34% of Nutanix Inc. shares while 74.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.09%. There are 74.08% institutions holding the Nutanix Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.07% of the shares, roughly 29.17 million NTNX shares worth $929.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.23% or 17.86 million shares worth $569.1 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.15 million shares estimated at $367.89 million under it, the former controlled 6.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 5.47 million shares worth around $174.42 million.