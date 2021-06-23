Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: NGAB) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session, 3.29 million Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.95 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $513.36M. NGAB’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.52% off its 52-week high of $10.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.55, which suggests the last value was 4.02% up since then. When we look at Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19210.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 67.35K.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) trade information

Instantly NGAB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.03 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 0.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.47%, with the 5-day performance at -1.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) is 0.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 61890.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.94 days.

NGAB Dividends

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II shares while 30.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.46%. There are 30.46% institutions holding the Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II stock share, with CVI Holdings, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 28.99% of the shares, roughly 1.5 million NGAB shares worth $14.88 million.

P. Schoenfeld Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 28.99% or 1.5 million shares worth $14.88 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. With 0.16 million shares estimated at $1.54 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 76648.0 shares worth around $0.76 million.