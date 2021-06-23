Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 9.26 million Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $0.49 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $253.43M. NAK’s last price was a discount, traded about -408.16% off its 52-week high of $2.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the last value was 36.73% up since then. When we look at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.01 million.

Analysts gave the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NAK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Instantly NAK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5398 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -1.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 53.11%, with the 5-day performance at -7.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is -12.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NAK’s forecast low is $1.10 with $1.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -124.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -124.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 48.40% over the past 6 months, a 30.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. earnings to increase by 30.20%.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.16% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares while 9.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.19%. There are 9.97% institutions holding the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock share, with Kopernik Global Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.09% of the shares, roughly 26.08 million NAK shares worth $8.4 million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.86% or 9.53 million shares worth $3.07 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF. With 14.11 million shares estimated at $8.09 million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 5.86 million shares worth around $3.72 million.