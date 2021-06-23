NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX: NXE) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 0.86 million NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX:NXE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.26 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.00B. NXE’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.31% off its 52-week high of $5.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.23, which suggests the last value was 71.13% up since then. When we look at NexGen Energy Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Analysts gave the NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NXE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX:NXE) trade information

Instantly NXE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.45 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.35%, with the 5-day performance at -5.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX:NXE) is -6.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NXE’s forecast low is $6.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -40.85% for it to hit the projected low.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NexGen Energy Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 50.53% over the past 6 months, a -114.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.20%.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX:NXE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.14% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares while 22.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.12%. There are 22.74% institutions holding the NexGen Energy Ltd. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.82% of the shares, roughly 7.59 million NXE shares worth $27.56 million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.78% or 7.42 million shares worth $26.92 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. With 9.32 million shares estimated at $43.24 million under it, the former controlled 2.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 9.16 million shares worth around $25.73 million.