Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 5.75 million Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s per share price at $508.82 changed hands at $11.82 or 2.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $224.52B. NFLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.6% off its 52-week high of $593.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $432.14, which suggests the last value was 15.07% up since then. When we look at Netflix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.09 million.

Analysts gave the Netflix Inc. (NFLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 45 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended NFLX as a Hold, 28 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Netflix Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.15.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information

Instantly NFLX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 513.55 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 2.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.90%, with the 5-day performance at 3.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is 2.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $615.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NFLX’s forecast low is $340.00 with $1154.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -126.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Netflix Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.80% over the past 6 months, a 71.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Netflix Inc. will rise 98.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 24.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 34 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.32 billion. 33 analysts are of the opinion that Netflix Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $7.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.08 billion and $6.38 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 83.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Netflix Inc. earnings to increase by 52.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 44.55% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

NFLX Dividends

Netflix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.49% of Netflix Inc. shares while 82.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.40%. There are 82.16% institutions holding the Netflix Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.49% of the shares, roughly 33.2 million NFLX shares worth $17.95 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.82% or 30.23 million shares worth $16.35 billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 23.44 million shares estimated at $12.23 billion under it, the former controlled 5.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 12.45 million shares worth around $6.73 billion.