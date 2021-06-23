Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 6.61 million Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s per share price at $20.36 changed hands at $0.09 or 0.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.59B. MPW’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.08% off its 52-week high of $22.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.10, which suggests the last value was 20.92% up since then. When we look at Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.01 million.

Analysts gave the Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MPW as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) trade information

Instantly MPW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 21.38 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 0.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.56%, with the 5-day performance at -4.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is -3.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MPW’s forecast low is $22.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Medical Properties Trust Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.42% over the past 6 months, a 11.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Medical Properties Trust Inc. will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 24.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $366.17 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $378.44 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $291.84 million and $329.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Medical Properties Trust Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.90%.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 5.50% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 5.50% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 6.15 per year.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.92% of Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares while 83.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.15%. There are 83.38% institutions holding the Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.01% of the shares, roughly 82.41 million MPW shares worth $1.75 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.79% or 75.25 million shares worth $1.6 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 25.61 million shares estimated at $540.71 million under it, the former controlled 4.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 16.28 million shares worth around $346.52 million.