Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.36 million Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.15. With the company’s per share price at $1.68 changed hands at $0.11 or 7.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.93M. MRIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -239.29% off its 52-week high of $5.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 32.14% up since then. When we look at Marin Software Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 363.42K.

Analysts gave the Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MRIN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Marin Software Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Instantly MRIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7300 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 7.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.83%, with the 5-day performance at 9.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) is 8.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MRIN’s forecast low is $14.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -733.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -733.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $115 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Marin Software Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019 will be $115 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Marin Software Incorporated earnings to increase by 1.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

MRIN Dividends

Marin Software Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.01% of Marin Software Incorporated shares while 19.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.36%. There are 19.54% institutions holding the Marin Software Incorporated stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.56% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million MRIN shares worth $1.07 million.

Sapphire Ventures, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.50% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. With 0.16 million shares estimated at $0.32 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 71930.0 shares worth around $0.16 million.