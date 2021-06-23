Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 2.49 million Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.83 changing hands around $3.64 or 27.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $512.30M. LOOP’s last price was a premium, traded about 15.03% off its 52-week high of $14.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.70, which suggests the last value was 66.13% up since then. When we look at Loop Industries Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 200.65K.

Analysts gave the Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LOOP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Loop Industries Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) trade information

Instantly LOOP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 29.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.00 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 27.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 58.92%, with the 5-day performance at 29.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) is 50.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 29.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LOOP’s forecast low is $16.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 4.93% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Loop Industries Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 75.17% over the past 6 months, a 10.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Loop Industries Inc. will fall -190.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -53.80% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -53.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Loop Industries Inc. earnings to decrease by -131.90%.

LOOP Dividends

Loop Industries Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.21% of Loop Industries Inc. shares while 15.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.52%. There are 15.28% institutions holding the Loop Industries Inc. stock share, with Handelsbanken Fonder AB the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.66% of the shares, roughly 2.25 million LOOP shares worth $18.04 million.

Creative Planning holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.43% or 0.82 million shares worth $6.58 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Environmental Services ETF. With 0.31 million shares estimated at $2.48 million under it, the former controlled 0.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Environmental Services ETF held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $1.34 million.