Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT)

In the latest trading session, 0.98 million New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.59 changed hands at -$0.1 or -2.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.79B. NYMT’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.41% off its 52-week high of $4.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.26, which suggests the last value was 50.76% up since then. When we look at New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

Analysts gave the New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended NYMT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) trade information

Instantly NYMT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.78 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -2.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.10%, with the 5-day performance at 1.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) is 4.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NYMT’s forecast low is $4.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.85% for it to hit the projected low.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New York Mortgage Trust Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.28% over the past 6 months, a 153.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. will fall -60.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -47.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $43.63 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $47.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $28.53 million and $25.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 52.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 86.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.00%. The 2021 estimates are for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. earnings to decrease by -238.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.59% per year.

NYMT Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 8.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 8.53% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 15.06 per year.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.81% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares while 54.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.78%. There are 54.34% institutions holding the New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 18.55% of the shares, roughly 70.35 million NYMT shares worth $314.46 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.45% or 24.45 million shares worth $109.31 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 25.47 million shares estimated at $115.11 million under it, the former controlled 6.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 10.73 million shares worth around $47.97 million.