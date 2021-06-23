Let’s Jump Into The Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.0 million Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.22 changing hands around $0.22 or 0.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.15B. PBA’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.1% off its 52-week high of $34.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.09, which suggests the last value was 39.52% up since then. When we look at Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Analysts gave the Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended PBA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.44.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) trade information

Instantly PBA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 33.88 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 0.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.48%, with the 5-day performance at -2.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) is 2.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PBA’s forecast low is $29.56 with $38.59 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pembina Pipeline Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.58% over the past 6 months, a 42.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pembina Pipeline Corporation will rise 12.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.63 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018 will be $1.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.17 billion and $917.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 69.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.53%. The 2021 estimates are for Pembina Pipeline Corporation earnings to increase by 24.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.50% per year.

PBA Dividends

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 6.12% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.02. It is important to note, however, that the 6.12% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 5.49 per year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.20% of Pembina Pipeline Corporation shares while 62.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.48%. There are 62.36% institutions holding the Pembina Pipeline Corporation stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.58% of the shares, roughly 36.19 million PBA shares worth $1.04 billion.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.38% or 18.56 million shares worth $535.37 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 7.39 million shares estimated at $194.32 million under it, the former controlled 1.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 3.54 million shares worth around $102.21 million.