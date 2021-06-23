Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH): Performance Review And Growth Outlook – Marketing Sentinel
Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.57 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.78B. LTCH’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.72% off its 52-week high of $19.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.86, which suggests the last value was 21.56% up since then. When we look at Latch Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 722.65K.

Analysts gave the Latch Inc. (LTCH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LTCH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) trade information

Instantly LTCH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.73 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 0.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.21%, with the 5-day performance at 9.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) is 24.58% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LTCH’s forecast low is $14.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.38% for it to hit the projected low.

LTCH Dividends

Latch Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Latch Inc. shares while 65.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.23%.

