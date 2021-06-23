KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE): Don’t Ditch BEKE Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 8.19 million KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $49.53 changed hands at $0.88 or 1.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $59.59B. BEKE’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.31% off its 52-week high of $79.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.79, which suggests the last value was 35.82% up since then. When we look at KE Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.63 million.

Analysts gave the KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BEKE as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. KE Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 51.50 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.52%, with the 5-day performance at 3.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is -1.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $483.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BEKE’s forecast low is $251.00 with $616.57 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1144.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -406.76% for it to hit the projected low.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KE Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.16% over the past 6 months, a 64.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.6 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that KE Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $3.68 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for KE Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 126.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.77% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.90% of KE Holdings Inc. shares while 18.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.56%. There are 18.39% institutions holding the KE Holdings Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.98% of the shares, roughly 17.63 million BEKE shares worth $1.09 billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.23% or 10.96 million shares worth $674.78 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Europacific Growth Fund. With 6.29 million shares estimated at $358.59 million under it, the former controlled 0.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 4.11 million shares worth around $234.29 million.