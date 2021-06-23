Is Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $65.05 changed hands at $2.4 or 3.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.77B. RVLV’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.95% off its 52-week high of $63.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.46, which suggests the last value was 77.77% up since then. When we look at Revolve Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Analysts gave the Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended RVLV as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Revolve Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

Instantly RVLV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 65.19 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 3.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 108.69%, with the 5-day performance at 18.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is 34.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.38, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RVLV’s forecast low is $36.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -7.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Revolve Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 112.10% over the past 6 months, a 20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Revolve Group Inc. will rise 5.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $198.87 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Revolve Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $195.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $142.78 million and $151.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.60%.

The 2021 estimates are for Revolve Group Inc. earnings to increase by 977.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.05% per year.

RVLV Dividends

Revolve Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of Revolve Group Inc. shares while 98.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.23%. There are 98.63% institutions holding the Revolve Group Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.89% of the shares, roughly 4.97 million RVLV shares worth $223.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.19% or 2.93 million shares worth $131.64 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Amplify Online Retail ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 1.7 million shares estimated at $76.22 million under it, the former controlled 4.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 3.22% of the shares, roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $51.75 million.