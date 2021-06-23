Is PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $44.90 changed hands at $1.19 or 2.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.62B. PD’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.98% off its 52-week high of $58.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.00, which suggests the last value was 48.78% up since then. When we look at PagerDuty Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Analysts gave the PagerDuty Inc. (PD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PD as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PagerDuty Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) trade information

Instantly PD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 45.07 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 added 2.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.67%, with the 5-day performance at 10.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) is 23.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PD’s forecast low is $35.00 with $59.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.05% for it to hit the projected low.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PagerDuty Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.69% over the past 6 months, a -70.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PagerDuty Inc. will fall -275.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $65.56 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that PagerDuty Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $68.29 million.

The 2021 estimates are for PagerDuty Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

PD Dividends

PagerDuty Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.48% of PagerDuty Inc. shares while 87.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.97%. There are 87.36% institutions holding the PagerDuty Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.88% of the shares, roughly 11.61 million PD shares worth $467.17 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.93% or 9.98 million shares worth $401.6 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 5.62 million shares estimated at $228.48 million under it, the former controlled 6.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 4.88% of the shares, roughly 4.08 million shares worth around $164.14 million.