Is Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 4.32 million Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $49.35 changed hands at -$0.88 or -1.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.58B. ALLY’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.71% off its 52-week high of $56.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.20, which suggests the last value was 63.12% up since then. When we look at Ally Financial Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.87 million.

Analysts gave the Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALLY as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Ally Financial Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.42.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) trade information

Instantly ALLY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 53.49 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -1.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.39%, with the 5-day performance at -8.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) is -7.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALLY’s forecast low is $54.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ally Financial Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 47.05% over the past 6 months, a 109.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ally Financial Inc. will rise 132.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.86 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Ally Financial Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.9 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.61 billion and $1.68 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Ally Financial Inc. earnings to decrease by -33.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.33% per year.

ALLY Dividends

Ally Financial Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 1.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 1.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of Ally Financial Inc. shares while 96.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.72%. There are 96.31% institutions holding the Ally Financial Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.27% of the shares, roughly 34.6 million ALLY shares worth $1.23 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.19% or 30.56 million shares worth $1.09 billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Oakmark Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14.12 million shares estimated at $503.63 million under it, the former controlled 3.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 10.53 million shares worth around $375.43 million.