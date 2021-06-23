Investor Confidence Declines As Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) Shares Lose -$0.16

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.65. With the company’s per share price at $2.34 changed hands at -$0.16 or -6.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $183.99M. PEI’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.29% off its 52-week high of $3.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 85.04% up since then. When we look at Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Analysts gave the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PEI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) trade information

Instantly PEI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.69 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -6.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 134.00%, with the 5-day performance at -13.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) is 25.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -134.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PEI’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 57.26% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 57.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 122.86% over the past 6 months, a 4,900.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -22.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $68 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2020 will be $66.62 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $81.37 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust earnings to decrease by -615.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

PEI Dividends

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 19.47 per year.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.48% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares while 12.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.09%. There are 12.15% institutions holding the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock share, with Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.41% of the shares, roughly 1.91 million PEI shares worth $1.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.78% or 1.41 million shares worth $1.41 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. With 1.32 million shares estimated at $1.32 million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held about 1.51% of the shares, roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $2.39 million.