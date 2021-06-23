Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.21. With the company’s per share price at $3.25 changed hands at -$0.08 or -2.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $289.87M. INFI’s last price was a discount, traded about -84.0% off its 52-week high of $5.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 76.0% up since then. When we look at Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Analysts gave the Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended INFI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) trade information

Instantly INFI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.45 on Tuesday, 06/22/21 subtracted -2.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 53.30%, with the 5-day performance at 0.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) is 3.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INFI’s forecast low is $4.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -269.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 58.54% over the past 6 months, a 14.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $310k. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $330k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $360k and $496k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -33.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 18.10%.

INFI Dividends

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.16% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 53.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.52%. There are 53.34% institutions holding the Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.46% of the shares, roughly 8.38 million INFI shares worth $27.08 million.

Consonance Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.42% or 6.58 million shares worth $21.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.51 million shares estimated at $3.2 million under it, the former controlled 1.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $1.54 million.